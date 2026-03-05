The Strong Museum of Play has announced the games which could potentially be submitted to the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

12 games have been selected for potential inclusion. "The three games that receive the most public votes will be submitted on one ballot and will join the other top-three submissions from members of the International Selection Advisory Committee," The Strong Museum of Play. "The public will collectively act as one member of the committee."

Here are the games that you can vote for:

The final inductees will be revealed in early May. Head over here to place your vote.