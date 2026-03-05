Psikyo's excellent arcade output has found a second life on modern-day systems, one of which is the Polymega, which has already played host to Strikers 1945 and Gunbird-flavoured packs.

A third collection pays tribute to Psikyo's other big franchise, Sengoku Blade / Tengai, famous for its historical setting, steampunk design and large-chested female characters. Polymega Collection Vol. 13: Sengoku Blade features six games, with three of those (Saint Dragon, Whomp 'Em and Sengoku Blade) offering more than one version.

Sengoku Blade is the obvious highlight here; released in 1996, this horizontally-scrolling shump looks and sounds gorgeous, showcasing not just Psikyo's mastery of 2D artwork but also its skill at crafting challenging gameplay experiences which stand out from the norm.

As well as the original arcade game (in both its international and Japanese guises), you also get the Sega Saturn port, which was released in the same year as the coin-op and allows you to play as Marion from Gunbird. The second 'fan' disc, which was exclusive to Saturn, is included here too, and it's packed with rather NSFW artwork, both official and otherwise.

Sengoku Ace / Samurai Aces, the 1993 forerunner to Sengoku Blade, was Psikyo's first game and is also enjoyable, even if it doesn't quite match the sequel. You also have Dragon Blaze, another vertically-scrolling fantasy shooter, which came at the end of the company's lifespan in 2000. It's excellent, and well worth a look.

Elsewhere, there's Saint Dragon, which, confusingly, isn't by Psikyo but was created by NMK and published by Jaleco. It's present in both its coin-op and PC Engine variants here, and, while it's certainly of its time, it's fun to play and offers some serious challenge.

Keeping with the shmup genre and Jaleco, we also have Chimera Beast, a truly bizarre horizontal shooter which was due for release in 1993 but was apparently cancelled. You assume the role of a monster which must gobble up enemies to 'evolve', with each stage showing your creature growing in size. It's a really odd and unique experience, and it's great to finally be able to play it legally on Polymega.

Finally, there's Whomp 'Em, an NES action platformer from Jaleco which was originally released in Japan under the title Saiyūki World 2: Tenjōkai no Majin, but would be reskinned with a Native American child as its hero. It's perfectly fine, but hardly one of the NES' shining moments.

Polymega Collection Vol. 13: Sengoku Blade suffers from the same problem that many of the console's physical packs do, in that many of the games featured here have been released elsewhere – with the obvious exception of Crimera Beast, as this marks its debut after years in the wilderness. Is it worth buying for that reason alone? Probably not, but the other games in this pack do enough to justify the purchase.