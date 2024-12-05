The open-source MiSTer FPGA project has been revolutionary since its inception a few years back. It allows users to replicate the performance of consoles, computers, handhelds, and arcade machines on a hardware level, offering superbly accurate emulation with very low latency.

In its most common form, MiSTer FPGA consists of a DE10-nano board, which is then connected to other boards which feature stuff like RAM, an I/O board, a USB hub and so on – creating the system's unique "sandwich" look.

Because it's open-source, we've seen a few spin-off projects appear, including Taki Udon's excellent MiSTer Pi and the forthcoming Replay2 – but if you're looking for a more streamlined experience, then the Multisystem will probably be of interest.





We are excited to get these built up with components to start the testing stages.



Created in the UK by Heber, the current MiSTer Multisystem Is a console motherboard for the MiSTer FPGA which aims to create a more console-like experience – but before you rush for that credit card, it's worth noting that it's getting a seriously promising upgrade in 2025.

The Multisystem 2 is billed as a "true all-in-one MiSTer FPGA gaming console" which is fully plug-and-play. Unlike current MiSTer FPGA options, it will be a complete system and will not require the user to add a DE10-nano (or clone), RAM or any other boards – everything will be included on the main motherboard.

It will also be backwards compatible with existing Mutlisystem cartridges, which add new features and expand the platform's functionality.

There's no word on pricing as yet, but Heber says it wants the price "to be as low as possible so many more people can get involved in FPGAGaming & MiSTerFPGA."

The Multisystem 2 is expected to launch next year.