Taki Udon has become a key figure in the world of FPGA gaming thanks to his efforts to reduce the cost of MiSTer hardware. His MiSTer Pi system offers a $99 entry point into this amazing sector of the market and is worth every penny.

However, it would seem that Taki Udon's efforts to disrupt the hitherto expensive world of FPGA have gained him some enemies.

He's reporting on Twitter that "a group of individuals with a competing interest are angry that we are selling affordable MiSTer hardware," and, to counter this, has said that he will be knocking five bucks off the cost of a MiSTer Pi in the next production batch.





As a middle finger to them and thanks to the people who actually matter, all Batch 2 MiSTER Pi = -$5



Taki Udon doesn't elaborate on who these individuals might be, but there's a huge community that has grown up around the MiSTer project, and some of those people are actively involved in the selling of MiSTer bundles and accessories.

"Given how expensive MiSTer FPGA has become in recent years, it's welcome to see an alternative appear on the market – especially one that maintains parity with the real deal in terms of functionality and performance," is what we said when we reviewed MiSTer Pi recently.