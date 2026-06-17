Commodore International lifted the lid on its next hardware project yesterday, and it's fair to say that the announcement didn't go down all that well with everyone.
Given Commodore's heritage in gaming, many were hoping for something more along the lines of the (excellent) C64 Ultimate, but instead, we got a Y2K "dumbphone" aimed at reducing the online distractions of the modern era.
Now, I happen to think that's quite a laudable concept – heaven knows I have my own issues with my useful but ever-present smartphone – but, as many have pointed out, the rather cheap-looking Callback 8020 has all the vibes of a low-cost AliExpress product, despite its $500 starting price. For others, it calls to mind Nathan Barley's legendary Wasp T12 Speechtool.
(Oh, and the less said about the egregious use of GenAI in the trailer, the better.)
Still, many praised the idea, and the Commodore brand retains a fair degree of respect, despite the trials and tribulations of the past few decades.
So, will you be picking one of these up? Let us know by voting in the poll below.