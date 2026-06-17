Commodore International lifted the lid on its next hardware project yesterday, and it's fair to say that the announcement didn't go down all that well with everyone.

Given Commodore's heritage in gaming, many were hoping for something more along the lines of the (excellent) C64 Ultimate, but instead, we got a Y2K "dumbphone" aimed at reducing the online distractions of the modern era.

Now, I happen to think that's quite a laudable concept – heaven knows I have my own issues with my useful but ever-present smartphone – but, as many have pointed out, the rather cheap-looking Callback 8020 has all the vibes of a low-cost AliExpress product, despite its $500 starting price. For others, it calls to mind Nathan Barley's legendary Wasp T12 Speechtool.

(Oh, and the less said about the egregious use of GenAI in the trailer, the better.)

Please, shut this down immediately before the money is gone, and Commodore is bankrupt again. I have a really bad feeling about all this, read all the comments online, listen to your fanbase. Stick to Retro fpga, talk to people like Jeri and Bil, these people are Commodore's… — CommodoreBlog (@CommodoreBlog) June 16, 2026





Commodore's Next Hardware Release Is Dumb, And Proud Of It #News So, Because Perifractic has no will-power he expects everyone else to behave like him.Commodore's Next Hardware Release Is Dumb, And Proud Of It https://t.co/YJikin1x89 #Commodore via @timeextension64 June 16, 2026

Mind blown. Chinese stores are filled with 50 bucks flip phones. Also, phones are used in shops, restaurants and public transport for ordering and paying.



Who is this phone aimed at? — Gérard van Schip 🇳🇱🇯🇵 (@gerardvanschip) June 16, 2026

Still, many praised the idea, and the Commodore brand retains a fair degree of respect, despite the trials and tribulations of the past few decades.





But it does play to the fact that you will continue to pay a premium to stay connected AND guard your… This is a brilliant idea and the execution is almost perfect (a full slide-out QWERTY and 2TB max microSD card is keeping it from perfection) - but the $500 price tag is nuts.But it does play to the fact that you will continue to pay a premium to stay connected AND guard your… https://t.co/bBf34FKYPq June 16, 2026

Looks like a great product to me. Simple, functional, and not annoying. — Joe Fantabulous (@joefantabulous) June 16, 2026

So, will you be picking one of these up? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Will you be buying the Commodore Callback 8020? Yes No I'm undecided at the moment Will you be buying the Commodore Callback 8020? (259 votes) Yes 4 % No 86 % I'm undecided at the moment 10 %