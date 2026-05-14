A team led by modder Manurocker95 has unofficially ported Pokémon Snap to the Nintendo 3DS.

The port fully recreates the original game using Unity, and even makes use of the console's stereoscopic 3D display and gyroscope controls. You can also use touch controls and amiibo.

This version of Pokémon Snap features new routes and monsters not present in the original, and comes with support for a wide range of languages, including Castilian Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese.



Features:

- Playable on every device capable of running 3Ds games

- New routes and Pokémon not present in the original game

- Touch and Gyro support

- Fully localized in 7 languages



⏬️ Check it out ⏬️pic.twitter.com/rbUgksdVc8 Pokémon Snap 3DS's first beta is out NOW! 📷Features:- Playable on every device capable of running 3Ds games- New routes and Pokémon not present in the original game- Touch and Gyro support- Fully localized in 7 languages⏬️ Check it out ⏬️ https://t.co/JKIzzp0TmS May 12, 2026

"Although designed for Nintendo 3DS hardware (especially New Nintendo 3DS), the game is also playable on other platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch," says Manurocker95.

"It is compatible with both real hardware and emulators (Citra, Azahar, etc.). Keep in mind it's a new 3DS-targeted game, so enable New 3DS mode in the emulator settings."

Originally released in N64 back in 1999, Pokémon Snap has been a cult classic with fans for many years, and got a Switch update back in 2021 as New Pokémon Snap.

If you're interested in checking it out, head over here.