Released all the way back in 2001, the Pokémon Mini is one of Nintendo's most unique portable projects – and one which perhaps didn't hit the commercial heights you might have expected.

A dinky monochrome handheld which ran even dinkier cartridges, the Pokémon Mini only saw 10 official releases during its lifespan and is often overlooked when discussing Nintendo's handheld history.

Thankfully, the homebrew community hasn't forgotten about this tiny device, and we have developer zwenergy0 to thank for a new Game Boy emulator for the system.

Dubbed 'GB mini', this emulator allows you to play monochrome Game Boy games on your Pokémon Mini. "The emulator is running on the PM2040 flash cart," explains zwenergy0. "As the PM has built-in rumble, GB rumble games (like Pokemon Pinball) use the PM's rumble. Save games supported as well. Next step audio emulation."

All of which means the Pokémon Mini is now a more pocket-friendly option when it comes to playing classic Game Boy titles on the move – but, as you can see from the demonstration videos, the in-game text is pretty difficult to read on that 96 x 64 pixel display.