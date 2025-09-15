Nintendo threw us a real curveball recently by revealing that Virtual Boy games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online, complete with an authentic-looking accessory which recreates those trademark 3D visuals.

While the Virtual Boy accessory certainly looks the part, it's lacking the Virtual Boy controller – so a modder by the name of turfmasta has decided to take matters into his own hands and make one himself.

The DIY setup is the result of just a few hours of work, and the modder admits that more tinkering is required to ensure that the pad has the correct amount of buttons, but it's an impressive proof of concept, at the very least.

Would you like to see Nintendo produce an official option here, or are you prepared to accept a modified controller to play Virtual Boy games the way nature intended? Let us know with a comment.