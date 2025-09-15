LucasArts' Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis is one of the most iconic point-and-click adventures to come out of the early '90s.

Designed by the legendary Hal Barwood and Noah Falstein, it managed to create an authentic-feeling sequel to the Hollywood movie series, and is considered by many to be the best video game based on the famous globe-trotting professor of archaeology.

While the 1992 original was released on a wide range of systems, including PC, Amiga and even FM Towns, the humble ZX Spectrum wasn't lucky enough to get a port – but Kamil Blazěk is here to fix that a few decades later.

Brand new Spectrum game, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, by Kamil Blazěk. A text adventure based on the epic 90's point & click game. Download (english and czech): https://spectrumcomputing.co.uk/entry/44498/ZX-Spectrum/Indiana_Jones_and_the_Fate_of_Atlantis #zxspectrum #retrogaming — Juan F. Ramírez (@juanfr.mastodon.social.ap.brid.gy) 2025-09-13T19:17:37.000Z

Blazěk has taken the classic point-and-clicker and transformed it into a text-based adventure. While it understandably lacks the visual punch of the original, it's fun to see such a beloved title approached from a slightly different perspective.

Blazěk's take on Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis is available in both English and Czech, and can be downloaded here.