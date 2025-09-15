Poporogue, the second game in the Popolocrois Story series, has just received an English fan translation, courtesy of LostOkina and Aquagon.

Based on the manga series created by Yohsuke Tamori, Poporogue was released for the original PlayStation in 1998 and is set two years after the events of the first game in the series Popolocrois Story, with Prince Pietro being pulled into a shadowy dream world where they must work to restore the kingdom back to normal and save its missing residents.

The game featured rogue-like elements (such as randomly generated dungeons), as well as a tactical turn-based battle system, with players also having the ability to recruit non-story specific mercenaries who could fight alongside them in combat.





Poporogue is a turn-based mix roguelike elements, as second game that set in dream world with mercenaries system where you can hire and recruit party members.

Much like many of the early Popolocrois Story games, Poporogue was sadly never given an official localization for the West upon its release, with the 2005 PSP title Popolocrois instead representing series's debut in North America and Europe. However, it now appears that fans of the series will finally have a chance to experience the full game in English, all thanks to the hard work of those within the Popolocrois community.

We initially came across this piece of news thanks to the Popolocrois expert @keke_094, who proclaimed in response to the release on Twitter/X that "Something impossible is possible now" and revealed that the developers of the patch have also managed to add the ability to collect some of the game's souvenirs that were previously only available via demo discs and Pocketstation minigames by talking to regular NPCs found within the world.

This fan translation notably follows the release of an English fan patch for Popolocrois Story in 2022 and another patch for Popolocrois Story 2 in 2024, and now means that the original PlayStation trilogy is available in its entirety in English. This ultimately means that the PS2 titles Popolocrois: Hajimari no Bouken and Popolocrois: Tsuki no Okite no Bouken are now the last two major Popolocrois game in need of an unofficial translation.

You can download the translation patch here.