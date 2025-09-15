I don't know about you, but as I grow older, my reaction time appears to be getting worse, and I fear that one day, I'll suck at video games (well, more than I do already, anyway).

However, it has long been argued that interactive entertainment is an excellent way to keep the brain healthy in old age, and 100-year-old Japanese grandma Ushi Ando is certainly proof of that.

According to a news report on Yahoo Japan (translated via Google), she plays on her Super Famicom every day for "two to three hours", and attributes her remarkable longevity to video games.

Ando, who lives with her second daughter, 65-year-old Setsuko, in Inawashiro Town, Fukushima Prefecture, first began playing video games over 30 years ago after encountering them during a visit to her grandson in Tokyo.

She became "addicted" and is now on her third Super Famicom console; the first was gifted to her by her grandson when he no longer needed it, and she's had to replace faulty consoles twice since then.

Bomberman and Tetris are Ando's favourite games, and she's still playing competitively – her four-year-old great-grandson is her great rival these days. When he comes to visit, she tells him that "Grandma is better than you," and says, "You still can't beat me."

Ando adds: