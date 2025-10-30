Remember when Microsoft announced the Xbox? Before the console became a solid reality, the company displayed the famous X-shaped prototype, a huge block of machined aluminium with a glowing green orb in the middle.

This was never intended to be the final design, but it made such an impact at the time that it is etched into the memories of many players.

Now, with Microsoft's Xbox brand in one of its most challenging periods, modder Macho Nacho Productions has done the unthinkable – he's produced a working replica of that famous prototype, and has released a video documenting how he did it.

"Before the XBOX hit store shelves in 2001, Microsoft built one of the most iconic, and dare I say, wild prototypes in video game history," explains the modder.

"A massive, 40-pound block of machined aluminium, buffed to a mirror shine and shaped into an X, with a glowing green jewel at its core. It was a sight to behold and completely impractical as a home console. But it didn’t need to be. This was a statement piece, built to turn heads and prove that Microsoft could go toe-to-toe with the giants of gaming of the time (Sony, Nintendo and Sega). So I set out on a journey to build my own, an exact replica, machined from solid aluminium… only better in every way. Join me as I take you through how it was done."

You can watch the video below.