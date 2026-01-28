This week saw the welcome release of Banjo: Recompiled, a native PC port of the original 1998 N64 classic.

This statically recompiled port includes a host of new features and improvements, one of which is the ability to run the game in widescreen and ultra-widescreen modes.

As highlighted by VGC's Andy Robinson, the game obviously wasn't designed with either of these screen modes in mind, and this results in some unintentionally amusing moments.

We should have anticipated this 28 years ago I guess https://t.co/z3KIoFDfzf January 26, 2026

Playtonic's Steve Mayles, who worked as lead artist on the game (and its 2000 sequel) during his time at Rare, responded to the clip on social media, jokingly lamenting the fact that the team didn't foresee this issue almost three decades ago.

Other upgrades include high-framerate support, dual-analogue support for the camera, and the ability to plug in mods, including last year's Banjo-Kazooie: Nostalgia 64.