Rare's classic N64 title, Banjo-Kazooie, has been recompiled for a new native PC port which brings a host of improvements to the game.

Banjo: Recompiled makes use of the N64: Recompiled project to statically recompile the beloved 1998 title into a native PC port.

The venture has been spearheaded by Mr-Wiseguy, creator of N64Recomp and Zelda64Recomp.

Upgrades include high framerate support, widescreen and ultra widescreen options, dual analogue support for the camera, and the ability to plug in mods, including last year's Banjo Kazooie: Nostalgia 64.

Developed for Windows, Linux and Mac, Banjo: Recompiled will also work on your Steam Deck – you simply extract the Linux build, switch to 'Desktop Mode' and right-click the BanjoRecompiled executable and select "Add to Steam".