Granzella's R-Type collection, R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, is out today (March 12th, 2026) in Japan, across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, with a multi-language localisation (as spotted by GSK on BlueSky).

So if you happen to find yourself unable to wait for NIS America to publish the game internationally on consoles or Steam (the latter of which is currently slated for June), you can already pick the game up today, with support for localised audio (English and Japanese) and text (English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean).

As we covered in an article earlier this year on the company's upcoming Final Formation remake, Granzella hasn't exactly been doing well recently, with the company acknowledging a downturn in business over the last few years, which has led to issues with wage payments.

reminder for anyone who doesn't want to wait, or is worried that Granzella might implode between now and the informal June ETA for the intl versions: R-Type Tactics 1+2 Cosmos launched on consoles in Japan today, with a full multi-language loc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDg68HEJd14 — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2026-03-12T06:20:41.017Z

In January 2026, the Japanese media NHK One published a now-deleted article alleging that Granzella (alongside two other affiliated companies) had been referred to prosecutors by Kanazawa Labour Standards Inspection Office on suspicion of violating the Minimum Wage Act and accumulating ¥18M in unpaid wages. This led Granzella to issue a corrective statement shortly after on its website, where it claimed that reports online contained inaccurate facts and clarified that the Kanazawa Labour Standards Inspection Office had pointed out an issue regarding some of its handling of wage payments, but stated the delay in making payments was due to a downturn in business between May 2023 and May 2025.

In 2023, the company asked employees to postpone payment for May, June, and July, but states it has since repaid the outstanding amount to its employees in installments (as of May 2025).

It goes without saying, then, that R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos and Formation Z will prove to be extremely important titles in deciding the company's future.

A release date has finally been announced for Granzella's R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos.



As reported by Gematsu earlier this week, Granzella has now revealed on the game's official Japanese website that it will be releasing the R-Type Tactics collection on March 12th, 2026, in Japan, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), alongside a newly unveiled Nintendo Switch 2 version.

In Japan, physical versions of the game will be offered for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 (game key card), and PS5, costing 6,380 yen (tax included), with a special limited-edition version also being available, priced at 18,920 yen (tax included).

This limited edition will include a 1/100 scale plastic model kit of the game's Rwf-9AG Arrow-Head GR Army Specs, as well as three acrylic stands.

According to the game's official Japanese website, NIS America is scheduled to handle its Western release, but based on NIS America's Twitter/X account, it has not yet announced whether it will match the launch date. Instead, it simply lists 2026 as its potential launch window on its website, alongside pre-order information for physical copies of the game for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, and PS4.

Considering NIS America is reportedly handling the Steam release, we expect there won't be much of a difference, with the PC version (at the very least) scheduled to launch around the same time internationally.

Here's a brief description from the developer:

"As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying... R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! This two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the West for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. You can also set your sights on competitive online play to see who the ultimate tactician really is. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a third campaign (both exclusive to R-Type Tactics II), R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!"

The Steam page is available to wishlist here.

Original Story [ ]: After several delays, it seems like the long wait for Granzella's turn-based strategy collection R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos could soon be coming to an end, according to a new official video posted earlier today.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos was initially announced to the world three years ago, in 2022, and was revealed to contain remakes of the two PSP games R-Type Tactics (known as R-Type: Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

Originally expected to be released in Japan and the West in 2023, its release date was later pushed back to the Fall of 2024, before being delayed once again to sometime in 2025, with Granzella offering its apologies but giving very little explanation as to why the game was taking so long to come to fruition.

Now, though, it appears the company is confident it is getting close to finishing the game, revealing a new trailer for the game and stating that a "release date, pricing, platforms, and other details will be unveiled in late September."

Previously, the game had been announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store), so it will be interesting to see whether those plans have changed or if any additional platforms like Switch 2 will be added.

You can watch the brand new trailer below: