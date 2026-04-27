We were recently lucky enough to sit down for a chat with Xbox co-founder and former Microsoft vice president of gaming, Ed Fries, and one of the topics that came up was British studio Rare.

Microsoft acquired Rare in the 2000s, transforming it from a Nintendo-centric outfit into part of the Xbox family – a situation that remains unchanged to this day.

While Fries wasn't at Xbox for long after the deal was done, he's naturally got some opinions on how the company has operated since the acquisition.

Rare's first game for Xbox was Grabbed by the Ghoulies, which Fries describes as "a great little game, but it was just kind of the first of many things to come from the relationship." He adds that "it wasn't meant to be the cornerstone of what we were going to do with Rare in the future... the only regret I have is that I don't think we set expectations correctly."

In fact, the game that did eventually make Fries "feel good" about the deal came a little after he had left:

When quizzed by us on the current position of Rare and why the company hasn't returned to its older IP in recent times, Fries feels that experimentation and a willingness to try something new are perhaps more important:

"One thing you need to think about is just how difficult it is when you have a hit game to make another hit game. You take a great studio that we worked with, like Ensemble Studios, for example; they made Age of Empires, and then they made more Age of Empires, and then more Age of Empires. And all that time, they were trying to start other internal projects, but none of them got very far off the ground.