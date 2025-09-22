Dimitris Giannakis, lead developer on Limited Run's Carbon Engine and better known by his YouTube handle of Modern Vintage Gamer, has announced that he is leaving the company to join the Atari-owned Digital Eclipse.

"After 6+ years of building and shipping games with the Carbon Engine at Limited Run Games, yesterday was my last day with the company," Giannakis said on social media. "I've made the decision to step away from my role as Lead Developer and have joined the incredible team at Digital Eclipse Entertainment Partners as part of their world class development team."

Giannakis co-developed the Carbon Engine with Joe Modzeleski. It allows emulation software to plug into modern gaming systems, like Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Platforms supported include the SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, PS1, GBA, and more. The Carbon Engine powers releases such as Tomba! Special Edition, Clock Tower: Rewind and, more recently, Gex Trilogy.

"I've been a massive fan of Digital Eclipse since the early days, who have gone from strength to strength with their Gold Master Series and of course the upcoming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection," adds Giannakis.

"Having the opportunity to not only work on some of the coolest projects around, but to offer my years of development experience to help with the preservation of video game history is just too good to pass on. Mike Mika and the leadership team at DE are the best in the business and I'm excited to get locked into my new role."

Everybody here at Time Extension wishes Giannakis all the best in his new role.