FunnyPlaying's Retro Pixel Pocket – an Android-based emulation handheld shaped like a Game Boy Pocket – is getting a new variant that boosts its power and reduces its price (thanks, Retro Handhelds).

The original model sold for around $100 and shipped with the Allwinner A64 chipset. According to our friends over at Retro Handhelds, this struggled to keep pace with the Android OS, leading to a less-than-ideal user experience.

FunnyPlaying – which also creates FPGA-based Game Boy hardware – has updated the device with the RK3326 processor and slashed the price to $50.

This new model will also run a custom version of EmuELEC, which should provide a superior experience for players.

The Retro Pixel Pocket's 3.1-inch IPS 720×720 screen remains unchanged, and it comes with 1GB of RAM, MicroSD card support, a 3000mAh battery and WiFi. It's capable of emulating pretty much every console up to and including the PS1.