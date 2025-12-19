The 32X is an add-on system which doesn't get a lot of love these days, even from hardcore Sega fans.

Designed to prolong the lifespan of the ageing 16-bit Genesis / Mega Drive, the 32X was quickly abandoned when it became clear that Sega should have simply put all of its energy into pushing the Saturn, its true next-gen console.

32X was therefore short on killer titles, but many expected Knuckles' Chaotix to be a system-seller – it was, after all, part of the famous Sonic series. Sadly, the game's core mechanic proved to be something of a headache for players; you select not one but two characters, and they are connected during gameplay by a tether.

Knuckles' Chaotix has other issues beyond that, of course, but this proved to be the single biggest problem reviewers had with the game back in 1995. Thankfully, the modder Frogbull (the same individual who provided us with Metal Gear Solid and Final Fantasy VII tech demos on Saturn) has discovered a way to resolve this issue which involves Game Genie codes (remember those?).

"Among the 32X games I'd have loved to see on Saturn, there's one that totally divides people: Knuckles' Chaotix," says Frogbull on his Patreon, before adding:

"Seeing a Sonic-like game with more colors, some nice graphical effects and even mini-games in 3D was enough to make your mouth water. But there's a but (at least for me), the gameplay that constantly pulls you back because of the link between the characters, all accompanied by a camera that doesn't know where to look. Fortunately, there's a way to break those chains and rediscover this divisive game in a whole new light."

You can find instructions on how to execute this mod here. As has been pointed out by more than one person, this 'hack' was first discovered quite some time ago, but it's great to see it come to the attention of more people.