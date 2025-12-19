Kero Kero Cowboy
Image: Broke Studio/MetagameMike

We have good news for fans of physical games — one of the year's most adorable new platformers, Kero Kero Cowboy, is finally getting a physical release, courtesy of the Homebrew Factory.

The Game Boy Color game was originally crowdfunded to the tune of $13,171, between Nov 25th, 2024, to January 3rd, 2025, and was released digitally earlier this year on itch.io for $9.99 USD.

But now, fans have the opportunity to pick up a brand new physical copy of the title on cartridge, complete with a new, full colour manual and packaging, priced at €50.00. This is available from Broke Studios' Homebrew Factory website, with orders expected to start shipping once the publisher returns from their Christmas holiday on December 29th.

Image: Broke Studio/MetagameMike

The game, in case you've yet to come across it, is a side-scrolling Western-themed action platformer, seemingly inspired by classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, and Kirby's Dream Land, and follows the "ribbeting" story of a gun-wielding amphibian named Kero Kero Cowboy. Having sworn to "restore peace and justice" to the Wild West, they set their sights on bringing down a notorious group of outlaws called the Ferocious Five, with the player having to guide the diminutive gunslinger across insect-patrolled deserts, underground mine systems, and moving trains, to accomplish this goal.

Abilities include firing your oversized revolver at enemies in your way, using a boot to stomp on enemy heads (similar to the Goomba's Shoe from SMB 3), and taking advantage of your tongue to swallow incoming projectiles and transform them into star-shaped projectiles (kind of like a mix between Yoshi & Kirby). It was developed by Mike Bedsole (aka MetagameMike), an individual who is a lead character animator on Brawlhalla, and features music from chiptune composer Scott Semanski.

Here's what else you can expect:

  • 25 stages across 5 regions
  • boss fights
  • items and power-ups
  • collectible secrets
  • various classic platformer gameplays (mine train, water level, ...)

You can watch the trailer below. A Steam version is also in the works and available to wishlist now.