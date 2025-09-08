Japanese publication denfaminicogamer.jp recently interviewed the heads of two of France's leading game development studios, and one surprising element ties them together – they didn't play Nintendo growing up.

Guillaume Broch (CEO and creative director of Sandfall Interactive, the developer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33) and Ben Fiquet (CEO and art/creative director of Lizardcube, the studio behind the recent Shinobi reboot) both spoke to the site about their influences growing up. Despite the ten-year age gap between the pair, they both admitted to not having much experience with Nintendo systems.

When asked about the games he played in his formative years, Broch replies (via Google Translate):

It would take a very long time to explain, but I was born and raised west of Paris, and I would say I had a pretty normal childhood. My career as a gamer began at the age of three, when I received a Mega Drive from my father and often played "Juuouuki" [Altered Beast]. After that, I started playing a lot of PlayStation games, and I played through all the Japanese RPG titles like Final Fantasy and the Atelier series. As for action games, I play Capcom's Devil May Cry series, as well as Shinobi, which was released for the PlayStation 2. However, I personally haven't had much opportunity to play Nintendo game consoles and titles.

Fiquet, who has worked on Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4, gives a very similar reply to the same question:

Like Guillaume, I've never had the opportunity to play with a Nintendo game console. To be honest, I grew up in the countryside west of Paris... It's quite a coincidence, but I think I have a lot in common with Guillaume (laughs).

In my case, a friend of mine had a Sega Master System, so I bought the same one. I had no idea at the time that there were other options (laughs). So I don't know which game console was actually more popular in France... Nintendo hardware may have been more popular, or it may not have been.

Given Nintendo's popularity in North America, it should hardly come as a massive shock to learn that many people on social media are surprised that someone could grow up not playing a Nintendo console.

The fact is, Europe didn't go crazy over the NES because it was a completely different market.

Like Japan, Europe was largely shielded from the fallout of the US video game crash of 1983. In Europe, home computers like the ZX Spectrum and C64 were more popular, and these were supplanted by the Atari ST and Amiga as the decade rolled on.

Nintendo didn't take Europe seriously until the 16-bit era, instead allowing Bandai to distribute its hardware in the region. As a result, it was the Sega Master System which introduced many European players to the wonders of game consoles, and by the time the Mega Drive arrived, Sega had a sizeable lead over Nintendo in the territory – and by the time Sega's star began to fall, Sony's PlayStation was on the market, meaning that many Europeans bypassed Nintendo altogether.

It's not all that shocking to learn that two French developers grew up without playing on a Nintendo console, taking this into account.