Masashi Kageyama, the Japanese musician and composer behind the music to the Famicom/NES platformer Gimmick, has sadly passed away at the age of 62, following a battle with stomach cancer.

Brave Wave Productions, a record company that had recently been working with Kageyama on various projects including GIANTS and GIMMICK! OFFICIAL ARRANGED SOUNDTRACK, broke the news earlier today, posting a heartfelt tribute to the composer across its social media channels.

As we alluded to above, Kageyama will likely be best known to gamers for his soundtrack to the Sunsoft-developed platformer Gimmick!, a game which was originally only released in Japan and in parts of Scandinavia (under the name Mr. Gimmick), but that later found a cult following online leading to further ports, remakes, and even a sequel.

In retrospectives on the game, Kageyama's soundtrack is often selected as one of the key reasons why the game is so fondly remembered today, with the Japanese version of the title memorably taking advantage of a three voice expansion chip to provide additional channels that the musician used to excellent effect.

影山雅司 永眠のお知らせ We are deeply saddened to share that Gimmick! composer Masashi Kageyama has passed away. — Brave Wave (@bravewave.net) 2025-09-08T11:37:41.287Z

Brave Wave Productions wrote, "We are deeply saddened to share that Masashi Kageyama passed away on the morning of September 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. Kageyama-san was the beloved composer of Gimmick! and a cherished member of Brave Wave.

"His jovial spirit, warm humor, and boundless enthusiasm left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of working with him. Beyond his legendary work in video game music, he was also a gifted photographer and an accomplished saxophonist, dedicating his life to both his art and his passions with equal devotion"

It continued, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kageyama-san's family and friends, as well as to the passionate fans who celebrated and supported his remarkable artistry. We also wish to express our gratitude to the video game music community, and to Nick Dwyer's Diggin' in the Carts, for helping reconnect the world with Kageyama-san and his music.

"The rediscovery of Gimmick!'s soundtrack brought him immense joy, and he often shared how deeply grateful he felt to be seen, heard, and loved by so many. Kageyama-san's music, his laughter, and his spirit will continue to inspire us. He will be profoundly missed. May he rest in peace."

Our thoughts are with Kageyama's friends and family at this time. If you'd like to find out more about Kageyama's music, we recommend watching the episode of Diggin' in the Carts featuring Kageyama's interview. The section featuring Kageyama starts at 10 minutes 54 seconds.