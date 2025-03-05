We've seen quite a few fun (and unofficial) ROM hacks which have tinkered with famous Nintendo franchises, but a new effort has just been announced which looks very interesting indeed.

DogPond4 has just confirmed that they're working on a new ROM hack which adds Mario and Luigi to the Pokémon series, using the GBA remakes as the base.





It's time for me to officially announce the ROM hack I'm working on: Pokémon Mario Red & Luigi Green!

All 151 Pokémon will be replaced with Mario characters, along with plenty of surprises! Hey everyone!It's time for me to officially announce the ROM hack I'm working on: Pokémon Mario Red & Luigi Green!All 151 Pokémon will be replaced with Mario characters, along with plenty of surprises! pic.twitter.com/VK6QDK1cFU March 3, 2025

Pokémon Mario Red & Luigi Green (genius, right?) will replace all 151 Gen 1 Pokémon with characters from the Super Mario universe, "along with plenty of surprises," according to the developer.

