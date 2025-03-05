The Game Boy Color had no shortage of cute and colourful platformers, thanks to games like Shantae, Rayman, Croc, and Super Mario Bros. Deluxe.

And that number has only grown in recent years, thanks to the emergence of the homebrew scene that has been busy creating new and exciting experiences for the beloved piece of hardware.

A good example of this is the adorable new platformer Snout, from Saan — a small development studio based in Salamanca, Spain comprised of the first-time Game Boy developer Kamil Korolczuk and Weiwei Leung (who you may remember from her last project Aaling the Ghost). It is a new Game Boy Color title that is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and looks incredibly promising from all of the footage we've seen of it so far.

The game boasts some terrific visuals with some lovely, large character sprites. It puts players in control of a pig who has been transported to "a mysterious world of dungeons, caves, and mazes", with the goal being to find your way home while avoiding fearsome enemies, bosses, and traps. Along the way, you'll also acquire special Snout powers to help you in your quest, from an ability that lets you shoot a burst of flames at nearby monsters to another that lets you blow bubbles to clear dangerous gaps and pools of lava.

The game is also said to feature a ton of replayability too, containing various collectibles that can help unlock hidden areas, as well as multiple branching pathways, and four different endings to discover.

If you like the sound of any of the above, you can back the project on Kickstarter now. The cheapest options available are a pair of digital tiers, priced at €10 and €15, which will nab you a digital copy of the game. But if you can afford to spend a little more, three physical editions are also being offered to backers.

These include a standard edition of the game (€50), a complete edition featuring a soundtrack CD, signed poster, and stickers (€65), and a Golden edition that comes in a limited edition box and also throws in the game's music on cassette (€85).

Here's a link to the Kickstarter. You can watch a trailer for the game below: