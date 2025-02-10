We've seen plenty of video games based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media franchise, but the one which sticks out for most people is Konami's legendary 1989 side-scrolling arcade fighter.

A staggering commercial success, its legacy has reverberated through the decades, so much so that it was the centrepiece of a recent collection of TMNT titles.

What's remarkable is that, despite its success, the 1989 arcade machine wasn't as widely ported as you might expect back in the day; it was converted to various home computers like the ZX Spectrum and Amiga, but the only console to get a version was the NES.





There was no chance of the humble Game Boy hosting a port, but could it have worked on the Game Boy Color? Indie developer Zeichi Games is putting that to the test in a technical demo, but before you get too excited, it's worth noting that this is for a new game engine, and it doesn't look like a full port of TMNT is headed to Nintendo's handheld.

"As part of my progress, I’ve implemented 8-directional movement, an attack system, a user interface, animations, and a 3-hit combo," says the developer on social media. "There’s still a lot to do, but I’m happy with how it’s turning out so far. Just a reminder—this technical demo uses the TMNT as placeholder characters."

It remains to be seen what game this engine will be used for, but it's worth keeping an eye on, for sure.