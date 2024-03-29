If you're a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan, we have some good news to share. An exciting new fan hack for the Mega Drive / Genesis title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist has just been released online, adding a bunch of excellent new features to the classic Konami beat 'em up.

This includes the addition of a new survival mode, a new super difficulty setting (and difficulty randomizer), newly-introduced colours for the turtles (based on the classic Mirage comics), and the ability to save and record hi-scores using S-RAM.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist, in case you've never heard of it, was released for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis in Japan and North America in 1992 (Europe had to wait until 1993 to get their hands on the game). It sees the Turtles embarking on yet another action-packed adventure to stop the evil supervillain Shredder, who has come into possession of a powerful new weapon known as the Hyperstone.

The new hack of the game comes courtesy of BillyTime!Games, who you may know already from his work on Ghostbusters: Special Edition, the Sega Channel Revival Project, or his impressively long list of SRAM-based hacks (for both SNES and Mega Drive / Genesis).

Cowabunga! Hyperstone Heist DX has warped into this dimension! New Mode, New Difficulties, New Color Mode, Hi-Score SRAM! Play it today and have a good weekend! https://t.co/CH8OkKCMMN https://t.co/kaawoRgrTs March 28, 2024

Here are some instructions on how to enable the newly added features, if you plan on checking it out:

Super Difficulty (Selected within the options menu)

Difficulty Randomizer (Selected within the options menu)

Classic Mirage Comics colors (Selected within the options menu)



Survival Mode (Hold down B when selecting One or Two players until the character select screen appears).

You can grab the hack now from either Romhacking.net or Romhacks.org.