If you grew up as a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then we have some great news to share with you.

It appears that a group of fans called Merso X Games are currently hard at work remaking Konami's 1990 Game Boy platformer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan for the PC, using the OpenBOR game engine.

Merso X Games is the group that was previously responsible for the creation of the Power Rangers fan game Power Rangers: Beats of Power, as well as original titles like the Balacera Brothers and the upcoming pirate-themed beat 'em up Buccaneers: Shipshape.

Rescue-Palooza: Fall of the Foot Clan DX, as the free fan project is called, is intended to be a remake of the Game Boy title and will introduce a ton of brand new features to the classic handheld game, including a special "Foot Clan mode" (featuring new bosses, cutscenes, and endings). This will allow players to take control of various Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' "baddies" like Shredder, Krang, Bebop, and Rocksteady as they attempt to defeat the foot soldier Alpha-1 and regain control of the Technodrome.

From what we've been able to gather, the game has been in development for over three years now and was previously known online as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Foot Clan DX. A demo of the game was released two years ago on GameJolt, while the most recent video update was posted this morning.