Games industry legend and Fighting Fantasy co-creator Sir Ian Livingstone has revealed that he has penned another sequel to 1984's Deathtrap Dungeon.

The original book turns 40 this year and was followed by direct sequels Trial of Champions (1986) and Armies of Death (1988).

"On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Deathtrap Dungeon, I'm delighted to announce I've written a 2nd sequel to be published in September," says Livingstone, who also co-founded The Games Workshop. "The Dungeon on Blood Island will have a cover by the amazing Iain McCaig, who painted the original Deathtrap Dungeon cover."

Deathtrap Dungeon is one of the more famous Fighting Fantasy novels, and spawned its own video game in 1998, developed by Asylum Studios and published by Eidos Interactive. More recently, the book has been adapted in a more faithful manner.

The Fighting Fantasy series has been expanded recently with new books, including The Port of Peril (2017), The Gates of Death (2018), Assassins of Allansia (2019), Crystal of Storms (2020), Secrets of Salamonis (2022) and Shadow of the Giants (also 2022) – the latter pair marking the 40th anniversary of the series.