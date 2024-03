Digital Eclipse's excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is to be withdrawn from sale on Steam in Japan at the end of this month, it has been revealed.

"The full game of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection" will be discontinued in Japan on the following date: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 0:00 (JST)," reads the notice. "Online play will remain available after the end of sales. Also, purchased copies of the full game will be available for re-download from the Steam Store."

Released back in 2022, the pack includes:

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (N)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (N)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (N)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (N)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SN)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SN)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (SG)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SG)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (GB)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (GB)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (GB)

It is not known if this is limited to Japan or if the game will be delisted in other regions. When we hear more, we will update this post.