Richard Jacques is a name that will be instantly familiar to any self-respecting Sega fan. During his time at Sega Europe, he created music for a wide range of titles, including Sonic R, Shinobi X, Sonic 3D Blast, and Metropolis Street Racer.

He also contributed a track apiece to both Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future, working alongside main composer Hideki Naganuma.

Since leaving Sega, Jacques has continued to make music for video games, as well as flexing his creative muscles in the world of film and television – but, thanks to a new interview in Retro Gamer magazine, we now know he's keen to be part of the Jet Set Radio universe once more.

"If they're listening, I would be very happy to contribute some tracks," he says. "I assume Naganuma-san's probably doing some stuff on it, and they'll probably have some licensed tracks, But yeah, I would love to contribute."

Sega announced a new Jet Set Radio title alongside Golden Axe, Shinobi, Crazy Taxi, and Streets of Rage reboots last year. "Experience the 'rebellion' movement that feels free in a suffocating society," describes the official PR. "Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!"