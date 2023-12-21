Update [Thu 21st Dec, 2023 09:30 GMT]: As spotted by Gematsu, Sega has revealed a bunch of new images and details about its various legacy revivals during its 2023 Management Meeting, which took place on December 12th.

This includes an official title and plot details for the new Streets of Rage game and an announcement that the next Jet Set Radio title is intended to be open-world. You'll find all these new titbits of information below as well as the images shared as part of the meeting slides.

Streets of Rage Revolution

Beloved side-scrolling beat ‘em up action series. Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the “Streets of Rage”!

Shinobi

Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment. Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword and slay Evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

Jet Set Radio

“Counter-culture”. Tokyo Street Open World. Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement.

Crazy Taxi

Innovative & Fresh Style Driving Action! Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city, Peel out the new stage of Crazy City!

Golden Axe

Warriors arise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, “Golden Axe” is about to begin!

What game are you most looking forward to? Let us know!

Original Story [Fri 8th Dec, 2023 11:30 GMT]: Sega has officially revealed that it is bringing back a ton of its beloved video game series, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage.

Sega announced the development of these titles at last night's Game Awards, showing them off in a stylish reveal trailer that featured two people playing games on a couch before a power surge temporarily knocks out the electricity and forces everything in the room to reboot.

Later in the trailer, we are then shown a bunch of early development footage of each of the announced titles, including a new 3D Golden Axe and Streets of Rage game, a fabulous hand-drawn take on Shinobi, and modern-looking updates of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

This will obviously be exciting news for those who have had their fingers crossed for years to see Sega revisit some of these titles, with most of these franchises lying dormant except for an odd cameo here and there.

Rather excitingly, more games were also teased at the end of the trailer, but exactly what these are still remains a bit of a mystery. We also don't know exactly what platforms these are coming to yet, but we expect to find out more as 2024 gets underway.