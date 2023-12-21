We've only just reviewed the Game Boy-like Anbernic $70 RG35XX Plus and found it to be a welcome upgrade to the original RG35XX, which launched earlier this year.

However, Anbernic is a company which doesn't rest on its laurels, and it has just announced a new variant of the RG35XX (thanks, Retro Dodo) which seems to fix our biggest gripe with the RG35XX Plus – the lack of analogue control.

Unlike the original RG35XX, the RG35XX Plus is powerful enough to emulate Dreamcast, but it doesn't have an analogue stick – something that many Dreamcast games rely on for precise input.

The newly-announced RG35XX H (the 'H' stands for 'Horizontal', in case it wasn't blindingly obvious) is basically the RG35XX Plus in a different form factor, and it includes two analogue sticks.

Anbernic has released vertical and horizontal versions of its popular devices in the past, so this shouldn't come as a massive shock. In terms of specs, expect it to be a close match to the RG35XX Plus – we'd assume pricing will be similar, too.

The unit will share the same 1.5Ghz H700 Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU as the RG35XX Plus, along with 1GB of RAM. The display is a 3.5-inch IPS panel with a 640 x 480 resolution, while the battery has a capacity of 3300 mAh. You also get WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Expect the RG35XX H to launch early next year.