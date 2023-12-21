Back in 2013, the world was bracing itself for the arrival of the shiny new Xbox One and PS4. Sony and Microsoft's previous consoles, the Xbox 360 and PS3, had been massively successful and, along with the Nintendo Wii, had found a way into millions of homes all over the world.

Microsoft's transition to a new generation would be somewhat tricky after very clumsy messaging regarding the merits of its console, but Sony's PS4 would enjoy a much smoother introduction and has sold over 117 million units to date.

Sadly, the same could not be said for Nintendo's Wii U, which was enjoying its second Christmas on the market. While it had some amazing games for the 2013 holiday season – including Super Mario 3D World and the HD version of Zelda: Wind Waker – it was failing to find an audience. Thankfully for Nintendo, the 3DS was performing rather better and was helped by the timely releases of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and Pokémon X & Y.

Amazingly, 2013 also saw the release of Grand Theft Auto V on the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC – a title which has sold over 190 million copies and continues to shift units, even today.

So, what were you playing at Christmas ten years ago? Vote in the poll below, and if we've missed your festive game from 2013, let us know by telling us in the comments.