We know that retro gaming is big business, but there are so many ways to play old-school games these days that you can be a fan of classic gaming and not own original hardware; consoles like the Switch and PS5 give access to titles digitally, and we've also got systems like the Evercade keeping vintage games alive.

However, a new survey by Consumer Reports reveals that classic hardware is still alive and well in the world. The study shows that millions of people still actively use their old machines, despite the fact that they've been considered "defunct" for decades.

An impressive 14 percent of North Americans are still gaming on platforms released before the year 2000. This will include consoles such as the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Genesis, N64, Dreamcast, PS1 and more.

The study also found that 15 percent of Americans have listened to music on a cassette tape in the past year, and the same percentage have watched a movie on VHS. LaserDisc movies, however, only account for three percent.

Meanwhile, an impressive 11 percent of American households still use a fax machine.