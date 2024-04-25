A 2023 survey held by SHIBUYA109 Entertainment has revealed that Japanese Gen Z players love their portable gaming systems, particulaly Nintendo ones.

The survey looked into the gaming habits of young Japanese players aged between 15 to 24 and showed that portable entertainment is king, with almost all of the respondents (94.7%) saying they choose to game on their smartphones.

Switch was in second place with 38.5%, then PC with 33.2%. Tablet was fourth with 26.5%. Surprisingly, 'DS' (which we assume includes all of Nintendo's dual-screen portables, such as the DS, 3DS and 2DS) got 12.2%, giving it fifth place – ahead of the PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X home consoles.

The top five is as follows:

Mobile 94.7%

Nintendo Switch 38.5%

PC 33.2%

Tablet (26.5%)

DS (12.2%)

According to the survey, 80% of Gen Z individuals in Japan play video games; 44.9% play every day and spend an average of 100 minutes a day gaming.

As has been pointed out, younger players might find it harder to purchase a new console like the PS5 and Series X, hence the fact that older platforms got so many votes.