The feature phone preservationist XYZ has recently preserved the Japanese-exclusive feature phone game SimCity 3D, as reported by RockmanCosmo on social media.

SimCity 3D is an "expanded" version of EA's SimCity Network Edition, licensed and developed by Hudson Soft. It featured "enhanced" 3D graphics that let the players zoom in or out and rotate the map, similar to SimCity 4, and also introduced a new 'helper' function, as well as the ability to transfer over your previous experience from the Network Edition of the game.

It was released in February 2006 for Docomo FOMA 901i and 902i series of phones, and could be downloaded from the now-defunct ‘i SimCity’ site for a monthly fee of 200 yen. This fee not only allowed players to play through the base game and its various scenarios but also enabled them to regularly access new content such as objectives and gifts to further expand the title

According to RockmanCosmo, the version that has been preserved is a variation that came preloaded on certain 902i series phones, from Sony. This version was reported at the time to have featured 15 missions in total including five original scenarios, developed exclusively for Sony-developed models.

You can watch some footage of the game below, as recorded by the YouTuber Mr^Burns. More information can also be found at the Keitai Wiki Discord.