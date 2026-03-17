Back in the 2000s, before smartphones arrived and turned every device into a large-screen fondleslab, mobile phone manufacturers experimented with some pretty crazy designs.

We had flip phones, slider phones, phones that rotated – you name it, somebody probably tried to make it a success in phone form. Now, in 2026, it would seem that emulation handheld maker Anbernic has been struck by the same feeling of experimentation, if a new leak is anything to go by.

As spotted by Retro Dodo, the new 1:1 aspect-ratio device features a rotating section that exposes the controls and is similar to the Motorola Flipout mobile phone from 2010 – a period when various Android phone makers were still willing to try something different.

Given that this isn't an official video from Anbernic, it would be unwise to be 100% certain this is going to see the light of day – but since the prototype seems quite advanced, we wouldn't bet against it.

Are you interested in an emulation handheld with this kind of form factor? Let us know with a comment.