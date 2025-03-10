Konami recently released Suikoden I & II HD Remaster on modern formats, giving a pair of classic '90s JRPGs the chance to win over an entirely new audience.

The reaction has been positive, with our sister sites Push Square and Nintendo Life both awarding it 8/10. However, as noted by Sega Saturn Shiro, this remaster package missed the chance to be even more 'complete' than it already is.

As the Saturn fan site points out, Saturn-exclusive content for the first Suikoden is missing. This includes new items (Silver Armor and Darkness Rune), a new area (Eikei’s Arena), two new story events (having a pet cat and getting attacked by pirates), an expanded story event and three entirely new minigames.

It's not all bad news—the revised introductory cinematic that was present in the Saturn version has made the cut, but that's only because it was used in the 2006 PSP collection, which was exclusive to Japan.

It's unknown why these bonus features didn't make it into the recent remaster package, but the fact that the Saturn version was never released outside of Japan could have something to do with it.