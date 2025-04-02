There are probably few people in this world you'd expect to know more about Tetris than Henk Rogers.

After all, the Dutch-American businessman was not only responsible for cutting the deal to bring Tetris to the Nintendo Game Boy in 1989 but also later co-founded The Tetris Company in 1996, and has served as the exclusive licensor of the Tetris brand over the past few decades.

However, as recently demonstrated, in a new video interview with the YouTuber Elliot Coll, it appears there are still some things even he doesn't know about the iconic series, with the industry figure being stumped after being presented with a rare early version of Tetris for the Nintendo Game Boy.

The "Minuet" version of Tetris (or version 1.0) is the first version of the Game Boy title that was ever released at retail and was only ever made available in Japan. It is now highly sought after by collectors and is believed to be limited to just 25,000 copies in total.

As Coll explained, while talking to Rogers, it notably lacks Hirokazu "Chip" Tanaka's famous recreation of the Russian folk song Korobeiniki, featuring an entirely different melody for its Type-A theme, and also contains some noticeable differences in the packaging, such as the lack of a hyphen in "Bullet-Proof Software" (also present in the manual and in-game copyright screen).

To this, Rogers claimed he had no knowledge of the variant ever existing (Tetris for the Game Boy was developed by Nintendo R&D1, not his company Bullet Proof Software after all), but immediately spotted the error in the copyright screen, stating it was something that he probably would have complained about at the time.

You can watch the full interview here, which goes into detail about Rogers' new book The Perfect Game: Tetris: From Russia with Love. Coll has also produced other videos on the Minuet version of Tetris in the past, which you might be interested in, going over the history of this variant, and his attempt to find as many copies as possible.