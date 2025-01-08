Scrolling through Twitter today can often be a bit of a miserable experience today thanks to the countless ads for scam products and the abundance of AI-generated slop that tends to populate the newsfeed.

But every so often, it's still possible to come across something truly magnificent amidst all that other rubbish, with the latest example of this being a recently unearthed video with the Tetris programmer Vadim Gerasimov from an early '90s Japanese TV show.

The video was posted online by the user @whats_this_VGM and is over two minutes in length. It shows Gerasimov touring Nintendo HQ in Kyoto back in the early '90s and was apparently broadcasted in 1991 as part of a Japanese news show called "Super Time".

As expected, it is entirely in Japanese, given that the show was primarily created for a Japanese audience, but regardless it still makes for a fascinating watch, if you're at all interested in the history of Tetris or Nintendo in general.

The video starts with an introduction to Nintendo, before showing some footage of Gerasimov walking through the Nintendo offices as an employee playtests what looks to be Super Mario World nearby. It then cuts to footage of legendary designer Shigeru Miyamoto and the Game Boy creator Gunpei Yokoi, where Miyamoto discusses the success of Tetris.

We then see some more footage of Gerasimov's tour of Japan, including a rainy trip he took to Tokyo Disneyland before the video abruptly cuts off.

As many have noted in response to the footage being posted, it's an incredible time capsule of Nintendo during the early '90s and is something that doesn't seem to have been widely shared online in the past.