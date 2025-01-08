With CES in full swing, one of the big topics of conversation relates to the Nintendo Switch 2, a product which most people seem to be familiar with but hasn't actually been officially shown off yet.

If you're sick of seeing Switch 2 reports all over the web, then perhaps you can cleanse your palate with the news that My Arcade has teamed up with Capcom and Bandai Namco to release a new handheld called the Gamestation Retro Go.

This massive, Switch-style portable comes pre-loaded with over 100 classic arcade and home console titles – including Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, Dig Dug, Street Fighter II, Mega Man, Final Fight and 1942. It boasts an 8-inch "high-resolution" display" and an internal rechargeable battery.

What makes this so remarkable is that the two companies are comfortable with their games being loaded onto the device together. Traditionally with these emulation-based systems, IP holders are divided up into different SKUs (see HyperMegaTech's Super Pockets, for example).

(It's not totally without precedent, however; back in 2016, Retro-Bit released its Generations micro-console featuring pre-loaded games from Capcom, Irem, Jaleco and Data East.)

My Arcade is also releasing the Gamestation Retro Pro, which is described as a "premium, retro gaming console" with 1080p output and wireless pads. The third and final member of the range is the Gamestation Retro Mega, a tabletop arcade cabinet "featuring classic wood construction and a vibrant, large display." The screen measures 10.1 inches from corner to corner, and it boasts a "mechanical joystick and action buttons."

Speaking about the range, My Arcade says:

Gamestation Retro is an officially licensed collection that brings together iconic games from legendary publishers, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and Capcom. The lineup includes three exciting products: Gamestation Retro Go, Gamestation Retro Pro, and Gamestation Retro Mega. With this exciting new lineup scheduled for Q3 2025 availability, My Arcade continues its mission of bringing retro gaming to a modern audience. The Gamestation Retro collection will deliver a unique retro gaming experience, seamlessly combining over 100 video games from these iconic brands into a single system.

My Arcade also has its Atari Gamestation Go handheld on display at CES this year.