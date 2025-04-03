Yesterday, Nintendo lifted the lid on Switch 2, its next hybrid console, which launches this June and will cost $450.

There were plenty of big announcements—which you can read about here—but for retro fans, the confirmation that GameCube games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online will have been one of the highlights.

Nintendo's subscription service already offers NES, Game Boy, GBA, SNES, N64 and Genesis / Mega Drive titles, so adding GameCube to that mix makes the console even more appealing to all of us old farts.

It's customary for Nintendo to bring each system's big-hitters to the service, but in the case of GameCube, it seems that somebody at the company has been keeping a keen eye on second-hand prices these days, as the forthcoming line-up consists of a few games which are now prohibitively expensive if you want to own the originals.

This is such a hyper-precise nuclear strike against retro gamecube copy scalpers it's not even funny lmfao pic.twitter.com/ADvKLhkl9s April 2, 2025

For example, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is insanely costly these days:

While Chibi-Robo can easily fetch a few hundred dollars on eBay:

The two Pokémon games teased for release—Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon Colosseum—are also known to sell for high prices online:

Of course, the fact that these games are going to be coming to Switch 2 doesn't automatically mean that prices on the secondary market will drop, but it does mean you don't have to pay through the nose to experience them again today.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, SoulCalibur II and F-Zero GX will be available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting June 5th, 2025—the same day the Switch 2 launches.