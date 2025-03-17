AYANEO has just announced a new big-screen gaming handheld built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 Platform, dubbed the Gaming Pad.

The Android-based tablet-style device packs an 8.3-inch 1440P 120Hz LCD, a gaming-grade "turbo cooling system", a large-capacity battery, WiFi 7 and support for a wide range of "versatile controllers and peripheral ecosystem expansion."

All of this is contained within a "meticulously crafted CNC all-metal frame" with a transparent glass back cover.

The power of the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 Platform will allow for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, a system similar to that believed to be used in the upcoming Switch 2.

AYANEO has also shown off a bespoke controller attachment for use with the Gaming Pad, adding that the device is "compatible with various peripherals, including versatile controllers, keyboards, mice, offering players more freedom and diverse control options. It adapts to multi-scenario usage needs, making the tablet gaming experience even more versatile."