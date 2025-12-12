Just a short while back, we reviewed the Mangmi Air X, a sub-$100 Android-based emulation handheld which provides excellent value for money.

The company is now teasing its next device, which will be called the Pocket Max (thanks, Retro Handhelds).

While details are scarce at present, it is speculated that the Pocket Max will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the same chip found in the Retroid Pocket 5.



December 12, 2025

The boost in power is likely to result in a higher price point than the Air X, but hopefully, Mangmi can still keep it reasonable.

In terms of design, what's been shown off so far looks nice enough; I was really impressed with the look and feel of the Air X, so the company clearly has talent in this area.

You can expect to see more information about the Pocket Max over the next few weeks.