System Sacom's Ghostly MSX2 Action Game 'Yuureikun' To Haunt The Nintendo Switch Next Week

Another MSX title is set to leap across to Nintendo Switch next week, thanks to the folks at D4 Enterprise.

Released in 1989, Yuureikun (or Mr. Ghost, as it is occasionally localized as outside of Japan) is an MSX2 action game from the developer of the action RPG Märchen Veil and sees players assume the role of a ghost who has lost his memories.

Awakening in this brand new form at the very start of the game, they are immediately enlisted to assist another soul named Ochoco-dama in rescuing their friends from hell, agreeing to help in the hopes of meeting King Enma, the ruler of the underworld, to get some answers about their true identity.

While controlling Yuureikun, players will be able to float around the screen and have two main means of attack at their disposal. The first of these is a standard shooting option, which lets them fire the spirit Ochoco-dama in the direction of bad guys, while the other is a back attack, which sees the character slamming its butt into whatever is behind them. For the most part, the game is comprised of non-scrolling environments, made up of individual screens, though there are also a couple of segments that scroll vertically in both directions to add another layer of challenge.

According to the D4 Enterprise, some of the game's standout features are its "Beautiful graphics that fully utilized the MSX2's capabilities" and its "large enemy characters", both of which apparently made this a highly acclaimed title at the time of release.

In the past, the original game has been known to go for hundreds of pounds secondhand, but is also available for significantly less than that as part of Project EGG's initiative on PC, and on consoles via Antstream Arcade.

The new release will cost $6.49 on Nintendo Switch and will be available to purchase from December 18th. As always, with EGGCONSOLE releases, it will be presented as is, rather than receiving a new English localization.