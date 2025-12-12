After Multiple Delays, Bitmap Bureau's New Terminator Game Is Finally Out Across Consoles & PC

Following a few disappointing delays earlier this year, Bitmap Bureau's and Reef Entertainment's new arcade-style Terminator game, Terminator 2D: No Fate, has finally been released across multiple platforms.

It is available to buy today across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), with the game being priced at £24.99 / $29.99 (with a 10% discount being offered on certain storefronts).

Sadly, we don't have our review of the game to offer you, but our friends over at Push Square and Nintendo Life have both taken a look at the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions, respectively, and have mostly come away impressed with the new title, which is based on the classic 1991 James Cameron film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, though they both seem to have some criticisms about the game's length, which is clearly designed to be a bit of a throwback to the arcades.

Writing for Push Square, for instance, the freelancer John Hansen gave the game an 8/10, calling it "a nostalgic throwback". He labelled the title "authentic" to the original film and noted that the "shooting and action" carry it, but highlighted that "the short length and repetitive nature of it may weigh on some people and cause some questioning of its price tag".

Nintendo Life freelancer Tom Massey, meanwhile, praised "its painstaking reproduction of the movie on which it’s based" but again drew attention to the game's length. He gave it a 7, concluding that, "A great deal of the game's charm is derived from its novelty factor, and it's that novelty, in conjunction with some clever ideas and impressive authenticity, that should inform your purchasing decision."

This pretty much seems to be the consensus online, at least from the other reviews we've seen, with Eurogamer, Slant Magazine, and The Mirror Gaming all praising the presentation, while making a note of its relatively slight offerings. In other words, this seems to fall into the "your mileage may vary" category, depending on how much you love the property and the types of games it is borrowing from.

Terminator 2D: No Fate was originally announced in February 2025, and was initially set to launch in September, before its release date was pushed back to October 31st, November 26th, and finally December 12th. The cause of the delay, according to the publisher Reef Entertainment, was due to difficulties "coordinating and manufacturing the physical release", and the company's commitment to "launching all editions [digital and physical]" at the very same time.

Will you be picking up the game? Let us know!