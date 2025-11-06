Reef Entertainment, the publisher behind Bitmap Bureau's upcoming Terminator game, Terminator 2D: No Fate, has announced that the game has been delayed yet again.

Originally scheduled to be released in September 2025, the release previously slipped to October 31st, then November 26th, on account of issues "coordinating and manufacturing the physical release", as well as Reef Entertainment's commitment to "launching all editions [digital and physical]" at the very same time..

However, in a recent statement on social media, the company has revealed this date has now been moved back once again (hopefully one final time) to December 12th, 2025, with the company apologizing to its fans for "the repeated delays" and telling its supporters, "We don’t take your patience for granted".

Terminator 2D: No Fate, in case this is your first time hearing about it, is an upcoming arcade-style game based on James Cameron's 1991 film Terminator 2: Judgment Day from the developer of retro games like Xeno Crisis and Final Vendetta, which puts players in control of characters from the blockbuster action film (including Sarah Connor and the T-800). It was initially announced back in February of this year for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), but has experienced a somewhat rocky road to release over the last nine months.

Hi everyone,



First of all, we want to start by saying thank you. We know you've waited longer than expected for the release of Terminator 2D: NO FATE, and we truly appreciate your patience and support throughout this journey.



The physical components for all editions have now… — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) November 5, 2025

Because of this, we'd definitely forgive you for being a bit skeptical about whether the company will be able to make this new December deadline, but encouragingly, this time around, it does seem like the company has managed to finally overcome the main bottleneck that was the cause of the previous delays, suggesting the release could finally be around the corner.

That's because, as outlined in the latest statement, it now appears the "physical components for all editions have finally arrived", with the latest delay simply taking into account the time it will take "to assemble the physical editions" before they go out to fans. That should hopefully mean, fingers crossed, that you should be able to get your hands on the game this side of the New Year.

Here's Reef Entertainment's statement in full:

