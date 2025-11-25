We've seen so many emulation handhelds provide robust GameCube and PS2 performance lately that it seems almost pointless to devote time to a device that doesn't have the power to replicate those consoles to a satisfying degree. However, the Mangmi Air X – which retails for $90 – proves to be the exception.

It will run GC and PS2 games, and, if you're willing to do some extra work, it will play some of them to an acceptable standard – but the dated Snapdragon 662 chipset found at the heart of this handheld really isn't up to the challenge.

Instead, I think the Mangmi Air X shines when you focus on earlier hardware; it's comfortable playing Dreamcast and N64 titles, for example, and is even capable of emulating the PSP to a decent level. Going backwards in time, 8 and 16-bit games run brilliantly, as do PS1 titles.

In terms of design, the Mangmi Air X has a real advantage over its budget rivals, in my opinion. While it doesn't sport metal bodywork, it looks great and feels well-made. The 5.5-inch 1080p LCD screen is also excellent, even looking respectable when set against OLED panels.

The controls are equally good, despite first impressions. Mangmi got the placement of the D-pad right (in my opinion, at least) by placing it above the left-hand analogue stick. While this might not be to everyone's taste, I love playing 2D games on devices like this, so I need my D-pad to be as easy to reach as possible.

The pad looks large and has a glossy texture, which is something I initially thought would be a massive mistake. However, I found it to be a joy to use; hitting diagonals is easy, and flowing motions aren't a problem, either – so, if you like one-on-one fighting games, you'll be right at home here. Sure, some texture on the top of the pad would have been welcome, but it's not as slippery as it looks.

The dual analogue sticks utilise Hall Effect sensors and are approximately the same size as those found on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con. They have LED lighting around the base, which I really like, but others might be less enthused about (you can disable this if you wish, or select another colour – the default is orange, which matches the Mangmi logo).

The Mangmi Air X comes with Android 14 installed, which means you get access to all of the Android apps and games you already own. Compatibility is excellent thanks to that Snapdragon chipset, and while this handheld isn't a processing powerhouse, it's capable of running most 3D games on the Google Play store.

With around five hours of battery life, expandable storage via MicroSD and a super-portable design (I even got a carry case with my review sample), the Mangmi Air X certainly comes as a breath of fresh air. In a sector of the market dominated by the likes of Anbernic and PowKiddy, this is an alternative option that looks great, plays great, feels great to use, and – best of all – won't break the bank.

Great design

Bright, colourful screen

Powerful enough to handle the majority of your emulation needs Struggles with GameCube and PS2 emulation

Great 8/10

