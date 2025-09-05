Things are hotting up in the world of emulation handhelds, with companies like AYANEO, Retroid and MagicX all revealing powerful devices for 2025 and beyond.

Anbernic isn't missing out on the action either, and has already announced the RG557, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-powered device that comes with a 120 Hz IPS screen.

However, the company also has another handheld on the way in the form of the RG476H, which appears to have a 5-inch, bezel-free display.

It comes in three colours – black, Game Boy DMG grey and GameCube purple – but specs are yet to be revealed.