"We Jumped At The chance" - Industry Veteran Launches Rocket Books, And Its Debut Is All About Ridge Racer Type 4 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Veteran game developer and journalist Andy Roberts has just launched Rocket Books, a new independent UK publishing house specialising in video game-related publications – and the company's first release will be of particular interest to Ridge Racer fans.

It's reprinting the utterly superb One More Win (which we reviewed a while back), penned by fellow ex-games journalist Andy Kelly. Released last year, this fanzine-style book is focused entirely on Ridge Racer Type 4, considered by many to be the apex of Namco's arcade racing franchise.

"We were completely enamoured by One More Win," says Roberts. "Not least the masterful way in which Andy feverously shares his heartfelt love for the game with the reader. Naturally, when the opportunity came to publish a reprint, we jumped at the chance."

Roberts – who has 35 years of experience in the industry and also runs Thalamus Digital – started his career on Zzap!64 before writing for the likes of Commodore Format, TOTAL!, Future Gamer, PC Format, Planet PC, Planet Game Boy and PlayStation Max.

"Rocket Books will focus on unique and captivating perspectives from writers with an intense passion for the medium," says Roberts. "We’ve set our sights on fusing passionate and exuberant writing with exceptional design sensibilities, to create products as beautiful as they are compelling."

A second book is already in the works, Roberts says, and the company is keen to speak with writers and designers about potential future projects.

"We understand the importance of synergy between writing and design, and we’re naturally keen to build new relationships and tell new stories with like-minded creatives," he adds.

You can order a copy of One More Win from Rocket Books' website.