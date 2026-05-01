Veteran game developer and journalist Andy Roberts has just launched Rocket Books, a new independent UK publishing house specialising in video game-related publications – and the company's first release will be of particular interest to Ridge Racer fans.

It's reprinting the utterly superb One More Win (which we reviewed a while back), penned by fellow ex-games journalist Andy Kelly. Released last year, this fanzine-style book is focused entirely on Ridge Racer Type 4, considered by many to be the apex of Namco's arcade racing franchise.

"We were completely enamoured by One More Win," says Roberts. "Not least the masterful way in which Andy feverously shares his heartfelt love for the game with the reader. Naturally, when the opportunity came to publish a reprint, we jumped at the chance."